Bureau County Property Transfers: January 16-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Jan. 16-31 at the Recorder of Deeds office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Jan. 16-31 at the Recorder of Deeds office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Jan. 16, 2024

Julie Monson to Cari Pierson, Gracie Pierson, Reece Pierson and Ronald Pierson, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Walnut Township and part of Lot 9 in Walnut Township, $1,385,956.

Roel Garcia to Angel Raya and Jenyffer Rosas, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 3 in Banschbach’s Fourth Addition in DePue, $26,000.

Jan. 17, 2024

April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Loren Bird, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Gold Township, $257,500.

Jan. 18, 2024

Tyler Barboza to Pedro Castaneda Bugarin, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $7,000.

Hutchison-English Farms LP to Cowser Land LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Milo Township, $1,016,000.

Tnomel Family LP to Daniel Arenberg (tr) and DTA Trinity Wealth Transfer Trust, warranty deed, Lots 124, 125 and 126 in Sec. 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $18,000.

Jan. 19, 2024

Stephen Passini to Haley Burch, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 6 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $30,000.

Brandon Carlson (POA) and Donald Carlson to Donald Elmore, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Berlin Township, $170,000.

Abby Nord to Dominick Borio, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 20 in North Addition in Princeton, $93,000.

Michael Schaefer to Katherine Kennedy and Benjamin Riekkoff, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Selby Township, $335,000.

Jan. 22, 2024

Diane and Thomas Christianson to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 77 and part of Lot 78 in Princeton, $65,000.

Audrey Poore to Joe and Nicolina Alfano, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Ohio Township, $34,900.

Jan. 23, 2024

James McCune to Vicki Wessel, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 18 and part of Lot 8 in Block 18 in Sheffield, $127,300.

Jan. 25, 2024

John and Kaylene Park to Ethan Noble, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Ohio Township, $10,000.

Jan. 26, 2024

Sara Torri to Noemi Figueroa, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 11 in Block 4 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $80,000.

Diane and Thomas Christianson to Nathan Balensiefen, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 6 and parts of Lot 6 in Block 6 in Wyanet, $21,500.

Jan. 29, 2024

Chris Balensiefen (tr), Cindy Strader (tr), Wample Family Revocable Living Trust and Calvin Wampler Jr. (tr) to Cindy Strader, trustees’ deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 4 in Wyanet, $180,000.

Christine Heinrich (tr) and Austin Heinrich Trust to Judith Heinrich (tr) and Judith Heinrich Trust, trustees’ deed, part of Section 32 in Indiantown Township, $484,000.

David Nordstrom and Sandra Philippe Nordstrom to Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 27 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $52,500.

James Bland to Chelsea Piper, Janice Piper and Jerry Piper, joint tenancy deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Henderson & Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $82,500.

Mia Ochoa (adm), Jullian Ochoa (decd), Jullian Ochoa Estate and Mia Ochoa to Ceer LLC, administrator’s deed, parts of Lot 95 in Princeton, $55,000.

Jan. 30, 2024

Mary Hecker Macrae, John Hecker and Ann Weisbrod to Monier Number 1 Management Corporation and North Prairie Limited Partnership, warranty deed, parts of Section 2 in Princeton Township, $1,420,376.

Mary Hecker Macrae, John Hecker and Ann Weisbrod to Monier Number 1 Management Corporation and North Prairie Limited Partnership, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Princeton Township, $1,876,140.

Jan. 31, 2024

Jean Guede (tr), Joseph Ringenberg (tr), Betty Ringenberg Trust and Marvin Ringenberg Trust to Tiffany Johnson, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 13 and part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $393,722.50

Mary Muench to Douglas and Marsha Reno, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in George Ide’s Subdivision in Princeton, $98,500.

Bryan Steele to Eric Cissell, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Hall Township, $180,000.

Joyce Hudson, Claudia Ogan and Stephen Streiker to Thomas Wiggins, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 12 and part of Lot 3 in Block 12 in Ohio, $45,000.