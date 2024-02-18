Putnam County Sheriff’s Office creates internship program with high school

With a coordinated effort between the Putnam County School District, the Putnam County High School and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer announced the creation of the Putnam County High School Law Enforcement Workplace Experience Internship Program.

The internship was established to provide a Putnam County High School senior, in their final semester and who has an interest in law enforcement or emergency communications, the opportunity to further their knowledge and experience before entering college or the workforce.

In this internship the student will be given the opportunity to experience and learn about traffic enforcement, accident investigations, calls for service, bookings and processing, and criminal investigations. The student also will be fully trained as a 911 telecommunicator, completing state certifications, and be provided the opportunity of employment at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office as a 911 telecommunicator while they continue with their higher education.

This year’s intern is Emma Henderson. She is a Putnam County High School senior who has chosen a career path in criminal justice. Henderson plans to further her education in this field, following high school, and will be provided a great foundation with this internship.