Peru library to host ‘cooking for 1 or 2′ program

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will be hosting a pair of activities Wednesday, Feb. 21, for Wellness Wednesday.

University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman will be presenting the Solo Chef, focusing on cooking for one or two. Many people cook for one or two, but how do you not buy too much and enjoy cooking a meal without all the leftovers?

Learn some new ways to enjoy cooking again, curb the lefovers and gain a small change for better health. Take home some recipes for one or two people and taste recipe samples.

Registration is required by going to perulibrary.org and clicking under the events tab, or by contacting Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or emailing her at mpack@perulibrary.org.

Earlier Wednesday, the library will host a blood pressure and glucose check from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Get blood pressure and blood sugar checked for free. No appointment is necessary. A 12-hour food and beverage fast are recommended for more accurate sugar test results.