Buses used in Kansas City Chiefs celebration spotted on Interstate 80 in Bureau County

Eight Kansas City Chiefs double decker buses traveled Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, Interstate 80 eastbound in Bureau County. The buses traveled from all over the country to be in the Super Bowl parade. (Scott Anderson)

A part of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs celebration made its way through the Illinois Valley on Friday.

Eight double decker buses provided from across the country, including Big Bus Chicago, that took part in the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade were spotted Friday traveling on Interstate 80 through Bureau County.

Players and coaches from the Chiefs rode on these buses along the parade route. These buses were making their way back to their providers Friday after being a part of Wednesday’s parade.