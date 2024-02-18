‘100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die’ author to visit Reddick library in Ottawa for talk

“100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die” Author Melanie Holmes will be giving a presentation Thursday, Feb. 22, at Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

“100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die” Author Melanie Holmes will be giving a presentation Thursday, Feb. 22, at Reddick Library in Ottawa.

Holmes will present topics from the book 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 1010 Canal St. In this unique presentation, learn travel tips for day jaunts, weekend trips, and weeklong excursions around Illinois.

The following additional events are scheduled the week of Feb. 19 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call call 815-434-0509 for more information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19: President’s Day STEM, kindergarten through second grade. A fun story to teach the history of Presidents’ Day and then those in attendance will build a version of Mount Rushmore.

3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Illinois Libraries Presents Julia Quinn, a virtual discussion with the author of the “Bridgerton” series. To register for this virtual program go to https://bit.ly/ILP_JuliaQuinn.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grades. The library is featuring Queen. Sing along with “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.