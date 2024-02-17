Five locals still alive for possible medals at state wrestling tournament :The Times Friday roundup

Wrestling

In Class 2A, Streator 106-pound senior Nicholas Pollett (42-5) defeated Triad sophomore Will Kellly 4-2 in wrestlebacks on Friday and will take on an opponent to be determined in the blood round on Saturday at the state meet in Champaign.

Seneca senior Chris Peura (46-5) dropped a 7-5 overtime decision to Wood River junior Drake Champlin in the 215-pound semifinals and will now face an opponent to be determined in the wrestleback semifinals on Saturday.

Seneca senior Asher Hamby (50-7) picked up a pair of wins in wrestlebacks, pinning Auburn senior Joey Barrow in 48 seconds, and then topping Riverdale senior Zachary Bradley 9-5. Hamby will face DeLaSalle senior Josue Hernandez in the blood round on Saturday.

Seneca freshman Raiden Terry lost his 106-pound wrestleback 6-1 to Pontiac senior Aidan Scholwin to end his season at 41-10.

At 150, Irish senior Nate Othon lost via pinfall in 2:23 to Rozanna senior Braden Johnson in the wrestlebacks to finish the season at 37-13.

At 157, Seneca sophomore Gunner Varland was defeated by pinfall in 3:36 in wrestlebacks by Roxanna sophomore Lyndon Theis to end the season at 28-15.

Sandwich freshman Cooper Corder (34-4) was defeated by pinfall in 2:49 by undefeated Benton senior Mason Tieffel (54-0) in the 138-pound semifinals and will take on an opponent to be determined in the wrestleback semifinals on Saturday.

Indians’ senior Miles Corder defeated Coal City sophomore Brock Finch 5-3 in wrestlebacks and will face Chicago Hope senior Santiago Chaparro in the blood round on Saturday.

Sandwich freshman Colten Stone defeated DeLaSalle senior Darrel Oman by pinfall in 48 seconds in his opening wrestleback, but then fell to Coack City freshman Cooper Morris by pinfall in 1:25 to finish the season at 30-19.

Boys basketball

Seneca 68, Serena 59: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (22-9) used a 16-9 second quarter advantage in the win over the Huskers (28-3).

Paxton Giertz led Seneca with 20 points, while Kysen Klinker and Lane Provance each popped in 15 points.

“It was great to win the final game in our gym as we transition to the new facility next year, especially against a quality team like Serena that beat us earlier in the season,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “Our BIGS were outstanding tonight, Lane and Kysen dominated the game on both ends of the floor and on the boards tonight. We need to clean the turnovers up, but a great win heading into postseason.”