SRCCF deadline March 1 for more than $40,000 in scholarships

The deadline to apply for more than $40,000 in Starved Rock Country Community Foundation scholarships is 5 p.m. Friday, March 1.

Scholarships are available in elementary education, entrepreneurship, STEM, aeronautics and aviation, mental health counseling, hospitality, culinary arts, electronics and communications. Scholarships are awarded at various levels, such as $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000.

“The number of scholarships continues to grow as more generous donors come forward,” said SRCCF President and CEO Fran Brolley, “and they are genuinely pleased with the high-quality students they are investing in.”

Apply online now at srccf.org/scholarships. An essay and two letters of recommendation is required.

For information, contact SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2.