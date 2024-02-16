Seneca’s Peura, Sandwich’s Corder reach state semis: Thursday’s The Times roundup

Boys wrestling

At Champaign, Seneca senior Chris Peura defeated Peoria Heights senior Issac Coleman by pinfall in 2 minutes, 37 seconds in his 215-pound opener at the Class 1A State Tournament on Thursday at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois, then defeated Kewanee junior Alejandro Duarte 6-5 in the quarterfinals. Peura will take on Wood River junior Drake Champlin in the semifinals on Friday.

Sandwich freshman Cooper Corder rolled to an 18-3 technical fall win over Cumberland senior Brayden Olmstead at 138, then topped Coal City sophomore Mason Gamer 5-4 in the quarters. Corder will face undefeated Benton senior Mason Tieffel in the semifinals on Friday.

Streator senior Nicholas Pollet won his opening match by a major decision, 11-0 over Brother Rice freshman James Lotito. Pollet then fell 7-2 to Montini freshman Allen Woo in the quarterfinals but will continue on Friday in the wrestlebacks.

Also for Seneca, Raiden Terry had a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker victory over St. Joseph-Ogden senior Emmitt Holt at 106 to become the first freshman in program history to win a match at state. Holt entered the match ranked No. 3 in the state. Terry then lost via technical fall (17-0) to Vandalia freshman Max Philpot in the quarterfinals but will continue on Friday in the wrestlebacks.

At 150, Irish senior Nate Othon defeated Peoria Notre Dame senior Chase Daugherty 8-3 in the opening round, then lost by pinfall in 1:29 to Riverdale junior Blake Smith in the quarters but will continue on Friday in the wrestlebacks.

At 157, Seneca sophomore Gunner Varland dropped a 5-2 decision to Hoopeston junior Ayden Larkin in his opening match and will face Roxanna sophomore Lyndon Thies in Friday’s wrestlebacks.

At 175, senior Asher Hamby fell 7-0 to Tolono Unity senior Thayden Root in his opener and faces Auburn sophomore Joey Barrow in Friday’s wrestlebacks.

Also for Sandwich, senior Miles Corder earned a 5-4 tiebreaker triumph over Peotone sophomore Micah Spinazzola at 144, then fell 5-2 against Illini Bluffs junior Jack Carroll in the quarterfinals but will continue on Friday in the wrestlebacks.

Indians’ freshman Colten Stone dropped a 15-0 technical fall decision to undefeated Carlyle freshman Preston Waughtel at 113 and will face De La Salle senior Darrel Oman in Friday’s wrestlebacks.

Girls basketball

Peotone 47, Seneca 30: At Palos Heights, the Fighting Irish’s season came to a close with a loss to the Blue Devils in the championship game of the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional.

Alyssa Zellers and Evelyn O’Connor paced Seneca (17-15) with nine and eight points, respectively.

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 50, Tri-valley 31: At Minonk, the Knights completed an undefeated (12-0) Heart of Illinois Conference regular season while also setting a program record for wins (30-1) in a season with the senior night win over the Vikings.

Seniors led the way for Fieldcrest with Connor Reichman netting 14 points, followed by 10 from Koltin Kearfott, and six each from Jozia Johnson and Brady Ruestman.

Flanagan-Cornell 58, Fisher 45: At Flanagan, the Falcons (19-12, 5-6) finished the regular season with a HOIC win over the Bunnies.

Kesler Collins poured in 29 points to lead F-C, with Seth Jones adding 11 and Connor Reed nine.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60, Marquette Academy 41: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders were defeated by the visiting Fightin’ Irish.

Midland 56, Earlville 53: At rural Varna, the Red Raiders fell to 26-4 on the year with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Earlville was led by Griffin Cook with 20 points and three assists, while Easton Fruit, Trenton Fruit (three assists) and Ryan Browder all scored nine points each.

Aurora Christian 67, Newark 35: At Aurora, the Norsemen fell short against the host Eagles.

Indian Creek 71, Leland 49: At Shabbona, the Panthers dropped the Little Ten Conference contest to the Timberwolves.