NCICG seeks input from ISPs for Broadband Strategic Plan

The North Central Illinois Council of Governments is seeking input from Internet Service Providers in Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

The NCICG is developing a Broadband Strategic Plan to improve internet connectivity across the region. Reliable high-speed internet is essential for education, business, healthcare and overall quality of life, the agency said in a news release. Insights from ISPs are crucial to understanding the service landscape and informing future development strategies, NCICG said.

All ISPs operating in the region are invited to reach out to Kevin Lindeman at info@ncicg.org by Friday, Feb. 23, to schedule an interview. These confidential discussions will explore current and future project plans, challenges and perspectives on broadband needs in the community.

Participation is vital for identifying key gaps in access and connectivity, understanding investment plans and challenges and collaboratively building a stronger broadband future for the region, NCICG said.

If you have any questions about this survey, call 815-433-5830.