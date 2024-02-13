Princeton church to host blood drive

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month.

The First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St., Princeton, will be hosting a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The public can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types – especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals, the Red Cross said in a news release. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks to combat a significant drop in the blood supply, more donors are needed to ensure the blood supply remains ready for those in need of lifesaving medical procedures, the agency said.

All who donate in February will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.