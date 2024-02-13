Peru police make DUI arrest during Super Bowl enforcement

The Peru Police Department announced it made a DUI arrest during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign. (Provided)

Additionally, officers issued 11 arrest citations for DUI, driving while suspended, speeding and other traffic violations.

The Super Bowl weekend Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort ran from Friday through the early morning hours of Monday. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.