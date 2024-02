The Oglesby American Legion, 410 Clark St., will host its monthly steak fry from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. (Derek Barichello)

The Oglesby American Legion, 410 Clark St., will host its monthly steak fry from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Cost of the dinner is $35. Call 815-883-3214 with any questions.