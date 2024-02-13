GAF facility in Peru to host introduction day for non-profits

The GAF facility in northern Peru is extending an invitation to non-profit organizations to introduce themselves to the community, said Economic Development Director Bob Vickrey during Monday’s council meeting. (Shaw Local News Network)

Vickrey said GAF will be hosting a luncheon at noon March 7 in the Ron Wren Community Room at the Peru Municipal Building, 1901 Fourth St.

“They have a presentation they would like to make,” he said. “For example, they have 4,800 employees, they have 28 locations throughout the U.S, one in four homes in America are protected by a GAF Roof.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he remembers meeting GAF with Director of Engineering & Zoning Eric Carls and Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert and GAF managers said they were going to come into the community and be more than just a manufacturing facility.

“They got a lot of charitable things that they do in communities,” he said. “So, this is a good reach out.”

Vickrey said any non-profit organization interested in being a part of the luncheon should reach out to the city to be placed on the list.

“There’s a certain number of people that I think we can handle in the Ron Wren room and we can’t exceed that,” he said. “So, it’s a first come, first served. But, any interested organization please reach out.”

Any non-profit organization interested in attending can contact the city of Peru at 815-223-0061.