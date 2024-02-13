Cook’s triple-double helps Earlville match season win record :The Times Area Roundup for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Boys basketball

Earlville 72, Woodland 39: At Earlville, Red Raiders’ senior Griffin Cook recorded a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help led his team to the win over the Warriors.

Earlville (25-3) — which tied the 86-year-old record of the 1937-38 team for most season wins in program history — also received solid games from Ryan Browder (25 points, six assists), Adam Waite (10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) and Trenton Fruit (nine points, three assists).

Woodland (17-12) was led by 17 points from Jon Moore with Tucker Hill adding seven.

Serena 70, Hinckley-Big Rock 56: At Hinckley, the Huskers raced to a 46-18 halftime lead and then held off a late surge by the Royals to claim the Little Ten Conference victory.

Serena (27-2, 9-0) — which can wrap up and undefeated LTC regular season Tuesday at Indian Creek — was led by Carson Baker (23 points), Richie Armour (20 points, seven rebounds), Hunter Staton (14 points, five rebounds) and Tanner Faivre (seven points, seven assists).

Plano 65, Somonauk 49: At Plano, the Bobcats fell to the host Reapers to fall to 14-15 on the season.

Carson Bahrey paced Somonauk with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mitchell Haag (4 of 4 3s) added 14 points, with Brock Sexton chipping in 11 points and six rebounds.

Fieldcrest 54, Lexington 49: At Minonk, Eddie Lorton scored a game-high 18 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

Nathan Cook and Connor Reichman had 12 points each for Fieldcrest (28-1, 10-0 HOIC). The Knights are one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season.

Girls basketball

Washington 59, Streator 9: At the Class 3A Pontiac Regional: the Bulldogs (1-32) ended the season with the loss to the state-ranked Panthers.

Joey Puetz had six points for Streator, with Maiya Lansford adding three.

Riverdale 66, Somonauk-Leland 26: At Spring Valley, Haley McCoy scored 16 points as the No. 9-seeded Bobcats lost to the No. 2 Rams in a Class 2A Hall Regional semifinal. Somonauk-Leland fell behind 14-5 after one quarter and 33-8 at halftime.

“We wanted to kind of slow things down because we knew what they’re capable of doing and they came out hot and hit some 3s,” Somonauk-Leland coach Jason Zaleski said. “Then we had to make an adjustment. We had to come out ready to shoot. We’re a team that wants to get on the run, so it falls on me there trying to pull the reins back a little bit to try to slow things down. We were a little out of sorts. The second half we wanted to chip away. The offense looked way better. The movement of the ball was better, the shot selection was better and the points were way better. They busted their butts from start to finish tonight.”

The Bobcats finished the season 9-23.