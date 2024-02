The Coalition for Constitutional Rights will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw File Photo)

The chairman of the Bureau County Republican Party will be the speaker, along with those with past experience who are running to become a precinct committee member.