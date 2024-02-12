Streator gives go ahead to explore solar project at former Smith-Douglas site

The Streator City Council agreed to give a company up to two years to create a solar farm on the former Smith Douglas fertilizer manufacturing site. (Michael Urbanec)

The Streator City Council agreed to give a company up to two years to create a solar farm on the former Smith Douglas fertilizer manufacturing site.

AC Power Development Company will work with ComEd on an interconnection agreement and to gain state and federal approvals and incentives to build up to two 7.5 megawatt solar facilities.

If the project is found to be viable, AC Power and the city would work on a long-term lease for the property with annual payments based on the amount of power being generated at the site, said City Manager David Plyman in a memo to the City Council. The company is not expecting the city to buy any of the power, Plyman said.

Streator acquired the 120 former industrial site in 2016 from Livingston County so the city could annex and market the property.

Plyman said there have been no significant interest in the site.

AC Power Development Company specializes in building solar projects and has worked with Brownfields sites, said Streator Mayor Tara Bedei.

“Given the history of this site, this seems like a no brainer,” said City Councilman David Reed. “If we can find someone to use the property, there hasn’t been anyone else that’s stepped up.”