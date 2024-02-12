St. Valentine Church in Peru sets Lenten retreat

St. Valentine Church in Peru will host a Lenten retreat Feb. 18-20 emphasizing the rosary and divine mercy. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

St. Valentine Church in Peru will host a Lenten retreat Feb. 18-20 emphasizing the rosary and divine mercy.

A Dominican father, the Rev. Lawrence Lew, O.P., will conduct a series of talks explaining why the Blessed Virgin Mary gave St. Dominic the rosary to console and empower the faithful.

The retreat begins with Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, followed by a 6:30 p.m. talk with confessions available. Mass will be said at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 and Tuesday, Feb. 20 followed by talks at 6:30 p.m.

The event concludes Tuesday with rosary procession and enrollments in the Rosary Confraternity.

All events are in St. Valentine Church, 1109 Pulaski St.