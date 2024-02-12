Bureau County Property Transfers: January 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded for Jan. 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

Jan. 2, 2024

Shane Bowyer to Amy and Brian Kaiser, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $5,500.

William Addis (tr), William Addis Trust and Stephany Impson (POA) to Benjamin and Luzaan Du Preez, trustees’ deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $140,000.

James and Margaret Bernardi to Sara Torri, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 4 in Keim’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $106,000.

Vivian Lind (decd) and Donald Lind (ex) to Deanna Hanson, executor deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 12 in Union Addition in Princeton, $145,000.

David Keisler, Kathryn Keisler, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Champaign Investment LLC, sheriff deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Miller’s Fourth Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $350.

Jan. 3, 2024

John McGrath Jr. to James Bolelli and Robert Huber, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Leepertown Township, $140,000.

Vickie Martenson to Melissa and Thomas Burrows, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Block 7 and part of Lot 2 in Block 7 in North Addition in Princeton, $58,800.

Kelly and Kent Siltman to John and Rachel Svancarek, joint tenancy deed, Lot 39, Lot 40 and part of Lot 38 in Walnut, $225,000.

Jan. 4, 2024

Robert Hart to Lindsay Hinshaw, Randy Hinshaw and Gage Lange, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 7 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $80,000.

Jan. 5, 2024

Kevin Forth to Denise and Douglas Litwiller, warranty deed, parts of Lot 5 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $49,000.

Lida Dean to Brian Kelly, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Indiantown Township, $42,500.

Jan. 8, 2024

Erica and Loren Bird to MT Rental Properties LLC, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 35 in Ladd, $40,000.

Cynthia Anderson to Andrew Romagnoli, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Rosenow’s Subdivision in Princeton, $113,000.

Jonathon Zembrzuski to Haylee Zembrzuski, warranty deed, part of Lot 73 in La Moille, $50,000.