Princeton library to host movie night, preschool storytime and craft

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Feb. 12.
5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Monday night movies. The library can’t list movie titles, because of its distributor contract. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all. February’s Movies are on the theme of “Road Trip to Friendship.”
10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Preschool storytime and craft time. in the Matson Meeting Room. Hearts and kindness with craft.
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Youth Dungeons and Dragons. For ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org.