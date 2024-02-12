Princeton library to host movie night, preschool storytime and craft

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Feb. 12. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Feb. 12.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Monday night movies. The library can’t list movie titles, because of its distributor contract. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all. February’s Movies are on the theme of “Road Trip to Friendship.”

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Preschool storytime and craft time. in the Matson Meeting Room. Hearts and kindness with craft.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Youth Dungeons and Dragons. For ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org.