Princeton Elementary to conduct preschool screening March 14-15

Princeton Elementary School District will conduct a preschool screening on March 14 and 15 at Douglas Elementary School, 220 E. La Salle St. (Paul Bergstrom)

Princeton Elementary School District will conduct a preschool screening on March 14 and 15 at Douglas Elementary School, 220 E. La Salle St.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old before Sept. 1, to participate in this screening.

Children will be screened in the following areas: Fine and gross motor skills, learning skills, speech/language, social emotional and self-help skills.

There is no charge for this screening, but appointments are required. Call 815-875-6075 to schedule an appointment. Each appointment lasts about 45 minutes.

A preschool screening is required for all families who wish to have their child enrolled in the Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, a grant-funded program by the Illinois State Board of Education. Bright Beginnings fills up quickly, so prompt scheduling is beneficial.

Any family also may use this screening as a developmental check-up without plans to enroll in Bright Beginnings.

Children enrolled in the Bright Beginnings preschool program do not need to be screened again. Children not screened by June 1 will not be able to start on the first day of preschool.

Families who want to enroll their child in Bright Beginnings must provide proof of income at the screening with one of the following documents: preferably the first page of a 2023 tax return or two pay stubs from each parent, 2023 W-2 for both parents or a letter from each parent’s employer.

All preschool students will be required to have a complete, up-to-date physical and immunization record submitted before the first day of school.

Questions may be directed to 815-875-6075.