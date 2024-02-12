February 12, 2024
Peru library to host book clubs week of Feb. 12, other activities

20-30 Something Book Club, Afternoon Book Club each meet this week

By Shaw Local News Network
The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., has a number of activities scheduled the week of Feb. 12. Call 815-223-0229 or go to perulibrary.org for more information. (Photo provided by Peru Library)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., has a number of activities scheduled the week of Feb. 12. Call 815-223-0229 or go to perulibrary.org for more information.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Books and Babies, upstairs.

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Color Me Calm, upstairs.

11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: ImpactLife blood drive.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: 20-30 Something Book Club.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Thursday Tots, upstairs.

2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Afternoon Book Club, upstairs.

Friday, Feb. 16: Tech Help Fridays, by appointment.

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: Peruvian Purlers, upstairs.

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: SAT prep testing.