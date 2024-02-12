Peru library to host book clubs week of Feb. 12, other activities

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., has a number of activities scheduled the week of Feb. 12. Call 815-223-0229 or go to perulibrary.org for more information.
9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Books and Babies, upstairs.
9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Color Me Calm, upstairs.
11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: ImpactLife blood drive.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: 20-30 Something Book Club.
9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Thursday Tots, upstairs.
2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: Afternoon Book Club, upstairs.
Friday, Feb. 16: Tech Help Fridays, by appointment.
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: Peruvian Purlers, upstairs.
12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: SAT prep testing.