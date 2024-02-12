La Salle library to host virtually Adam Kinzinger

La Salle Public Library is joining more than 20 libraries across the state of Illinois to host a special virtual event with former Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger to discuss his bestselling memoir “Renegade: Defending Democracy And Liberty In Our Divided Country.” (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The book captures one of the most transformative periods in recent history in a personal account from inside Congress. An Evening with Adam Kinzinger will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

From 2011-2022, Kinzinger served six terms in the United States House of Representatives, representing Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. Following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Kinzinger demonstrated an exceedingly rare loyalty to country over party. As one of only two Republicans on the January 6th Committee, Kinzinger stood against his own party in pursuit of democracy and justice.

Kinzinger will be joined in conversation with Steve Edwards, an award-winning journalist and interviewer. Edwards was the former host of WBEZ’s (Chicago’s NPR station) “Eight Forty-Eight” and “The Afternoon Shift.” Edwards also helped launch and lead the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, a non-partisan program devoted to cultivating the next generation of public service leaders.

Library events such as these serve as a forum for patrons to connect with authors, whether they are familiar with the authors’ work, discovering it for the first time, or drawn in by the authors’ ideas. With virtual events, first made popular during the pandemic, libraries are able to work together to bring an event to multiple and diverse communities, providing access for many library patrons to attend, while at the same time, expanding the platform for the author.

An Evening with Adam Kinzinger, presented in partnership with 22 Illinois libraries. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit the La Salle Public Library Programming website.