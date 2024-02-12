La Salle County HCE to offer 2 $500 scholarships

The La Salle County Home and Community Education Association is offering a scholarship to provide some financial assistance to a La Salle County graduating high school senior, someone previously graduated or anyone with a GED. (Pixabay)

The La Salle County Home and Community Education Association is offering a scholarship to provide some financial assistance to a La Salle County graduating high school senior, someone previously graduated or anyone with a GED.

The applicant is to be enrolled in a junior college, university or vocational school by the fall semester of this year. The scholarship is not based on financial need – but rather on leadership, scholarship and commitment to the chosen career the student is pursuing.

Applications for this scholarship can be obtained from any high school guidance office in La Salle County or may be picked up at the La Salle County Extension Office at 3101 Route 23, Ottawa. Completed forms must be returned by mail to the furnished address on the application no later than April 1 and the winners will be notified by May 1.This year the association is offering two $500 scholarships.

La Salle County Association for Home and Community Education is an organization that began in 1918 in La Salle County in collaboration with the University of Illinois. The goals of the organization are to be more aware of health in school, home and the community; help people have a better understanding of economics and money management; through education assist people of all ages improve the quality of life; help parents to believe and see the need for the 4-H program and its place in the home and community, and to actively support this program; help families and community develop more of the cultural aspect of life and find new members for the organization.

This scholarship is open to any La Salle County resident.