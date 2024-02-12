IVCC audit, finance committee reviews annual audit, along with course fees

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Audit/Finance Committee on Thursday reviewed the annual audit, the 2025-2027 Financial Plan and course fees and adjustments. (Scott Anderson)

Out of 300 course fees, the committee recommended changing 73 of them, increasing some, decreasing others, withdrawing some courses with their fees and instituting fees for some new courses.

Recommendations on tuition, universal fees and course fees will be presented for action at the Board of Trustees meeting March 14.