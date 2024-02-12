February 12, 2024
IVCC audit, finance committee reviews annual audit, along with course fees

Recommendations on tuition, universal and course fees to be presented March 14

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Audit/Finance Committee on Thursday reviewed the annual audit, the 2025-2027 Financial Plan and course fees and adjustments.

Out of 300 course fees, the committee recommended changing 73 of them, increasing some, decreasing others, withdrawing some courses with their fees and instituting fees for some new courses.

Recommendations on tuition, universal fees and course fees will be presented for action at the Board of Trustees meeting March 14.