IVAC names 40 Under Forty recipients for 2024

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced this years group of 40 Under Forty recipients.

This year’s recipients represent organizations and industries from all across the Illinois Valley. The recipients exemplify a drive to make a positive impact on our communities, our businesses and our organizations, and have a proven track record for both business and community service and involvement.

The group is made up of leaders in education, small business, finance, non-profits, retail and community protection, among other sectors.

“This award is about celebrating the next generation of difference makers across the Illinois Valley,” said Bill Zens, IVAC executive director. “The group that was selected this year are not only difference makers in their organizations but also our communities. I am in awe of the work they are doing, and will continue to do to make the Illinois Valley an amazing place to be.”

The chamber’s selection committee included Steve Wrobleski, La Salle-Peru High School (IVAC Board president), Rachel Balestri, Eureka Savings Bank (IVAC Board vice president), Kim Bima, OSF Healthcare (IVAC Board member), Jay McCracken, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Tracy Morris, Illinois Valley Community College.

The recipients are