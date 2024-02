Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, will have an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

Scripture for this service comes from Joel, Isaiah, 51st Psalm, Second Corinthians and Mathew. The church is handicapped accessible. All are invited.