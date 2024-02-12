Girls basketball: A look at Bureau Valley-Princeton rivalry over the years

Editor’s note: The Bureau Valley girls have met 52 times over the years since 1995-96. The Storm won the first meeting and the Tigresses won the last one for the foreseeable future last week 54-52 on a last-second 3-pointer by Camryn Driscoll. BV is leaving the Three Rivers Conference at the end of the school year and the longtime rivals are no longer scheduled to play. Here are the year-by-year scores as researched by Kevin Hieronymus. BV leads the series 28-24, including a 2-0 mark in postseason play.

1995-96 - BV 40-17; Princeton 45-44

1996-97 - BV 50-42; BV 72-40; BV 59-54

1997-98 - BV 50-43

1998-99 - Princeton 47-28

1999-00 - Princeton 27-26

2000-01 - Princeton won

2001-02 - BV 51-34

2002-03 - BV 72-44; BV 48-43

2003-04 - Did not play

2004-05 - BV 45-42, Princeton 48-44

2005-06 - Princeton 35-21, Princeton 37-21

2006-07 - Princeton 37-33

2007-08 - BV 48-16; BV 60-23

2008-09 - BV 63-45; Princeton 52-30

2009-10 - BV 63-57; BV 68-65; BV 66-64*

2010-11 - Did not play

2011-12 - Princeton 62-34; Princeton 44-28

2012-13 - Princeton 53-34

2013-14 - BV 54-40

2014-15 - BV 58-35; BV 51-32

2015-16 - BV 45-44

2016-17 - Princeton 55-40; BV 50-38; Princeton 37-36

2017-18 - BV 46-34; Princeton 49-40; Princeton 61-49; BV 45-39*

2018-19 - BV 59-52; BV 57-46; BV 48-28

2019-20 - Princeton 41-39; BV 39-37

2020-21 - Princeton 37-18; BV 20-12

2021-22 - Princeton 54-17; Princeton 42-23

2022-23 - Princeton 35-31; Princeton 48-41; Princeton 48-34

2023-24 - BV 55-45; Princeton 54-52

*Regional semifinals

All-time series: BV 28, Princeton 24

Postseason: BV 2, Princeton 0