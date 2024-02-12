Cook, Waszkowiak win La Salle County Student Excellence awards

Two La Salle County students received the county’s Student Excellence Award at Thursday’s meeting of the La Salle County Board.
Hanna Waszkowiak, an honors student at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle, accepted a Student Excellence award. Waszkowiak, daughter of Paul and Jynny Waszkowiak, of Peru, is an accomplished student athlete and winner of a statewide handwriting competition.
Griffin Cook, a senior at Earlville High School, received a Student Excellence Award. Cook, son of Matt and Sarah Cook, is Earlville High’s class president and high honor roll student who plays varsity soccer, basketball and baseball.