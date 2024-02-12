Cook, Waszkowiak win La Salle County Student Excellence awards

Hanna Waszkowiak (left), an honors student at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle, accepts a Student Excellence award from La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen (right) while Regional Superintendent of Schools Chris Dvorak (center) looks on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the county board meeting in Ottawa. Waszkowiak, daughter of Paul and Jynny Waszkowiak of Peru, is an accomplished student athlete and winner of a statewide handwriting competition. She is one of two winners of the county's Student Excellence Award for February. (Tom Collins)

Two La Salle County students received the county’s Student Excellence Award at Thursday’s meeting of the La Salle County Board.

Hanna Waszkowiak, an honors student at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle, accepted a Student Excellence award. Waszkowiak, daughter of Paul and Jynny Waszkowiak, of Peru, is an accomplished student athlete and winner of a statewide handwriting competition.

Griffin Cook, a senior at Earlville High School, received a Student Excellence Award. Cook, son of Matt and Sarah Cook, is Earlville High’s class president and high honor roll student who plays varsity soccer, basketball and baseball.