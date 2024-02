The Brookfield Aces and Highland Ag 4-H Club’s annual pancake and sausage breakfast is scheduled 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 3, at Brookfield Township Hall on Grand Ridge Road, east of the nuclear plant. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Brookfield Aces and Highland Ag 4-H Club’s annual pancake and sausage breakfast is scheduled 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 3, at Brookfield Township Hall on Grand Ridge Road, east of the nuclear plant.

Cost is $6 per person and free for children 4 and younger. Carryouts will be available.

Sponsors are Marseilles Hicksgas, Ransom Fertilizer Sales, Prairie State Water Systems, Brookfield Township and Highland Township.