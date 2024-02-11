U of I Extension to offer Anhydrous Ammonia Certified Grower Training at IVCC

University of Illinois Extension serving Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties is offering an Anhydrous Ammonia Certified Grower Training and certification from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at room CTC 124/125 of Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Lynn Betts, USDA)

The University of Illinois Extension serving Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties is offering an Anhydrous Ammonia Certified Grower Training and certification from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, in room CTC 124/125 at Illinois Valley Community College.

This training is in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. There is no charge for the training. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/CertifiedGrower or call Daryle Wragge and Emily Hansen at 815-224-0896.

If you need an accommodation to participate, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.