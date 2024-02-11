Reddick Library in Ottawa to host story time at Nell’s Woodland

Reddick Library’s Story Time at the Woodlands is returning Monday, Feb. 12. (Julie Barichello)

Reddick Library’s Story Time at the Woodlands is returning Monday, Feb. 12.

Join the library 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa, for a nature themed story time for all agse. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Dress for the weather. Parking facilities are limited, register at the Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509.

The following additional events are scheduled the week of Feb. 12 at the library, 1010 Canal St.

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Board of Trustees meeting, adults. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Teen Afterschool Adventures, ninth through 12th grade. Wondering what to do on those early dismissal days? Stop by the library for some fun activities: maybe a movie, snack, game, craft, or just doing homework. It’s always a surprise.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.