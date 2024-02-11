February 11, 2024
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host story time at Nell’s Woodland

Story time includes a nature hike

By Shaw Local News Network
A winding bridge crosses a ravine along Eagle Trail at Nell's Woodland in Ottawa.

Reddick Library’s Story Time at the Woodlands is returning Monday, Feb. 12. (Julie Barichello)

Join the library 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa, for a nature themed story time for all agse. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Dress for the weather. Parking facilities are limited, register at the Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509.

The following additional events are scheduled the week of Feb. 12 at the library, 1010 Canal St.

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12: Board of Trustees meeting, adults. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: Teen Afterschool Adventures, ninth through 12th grade. Wondering what to do on those early dismissal days? Stop by the library for some fun activities: maybe a movie, snack, game, craft, or just doing homework. It’s always a surprise.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.