Marshall-Putnam 4-H to offer Learn-Grow-Share SPIN club

Learn the basics of vegetable, herb and flower gardening. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Learn the basics of vegetable, herb and flower gardening.

Marshall-Putnam 4-H along with Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners are offering the Learn-Grow-Share SPIN (special interest) club to all youth ages 8 to 18.

The club will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 29 at the Marshall-Putnam Extension office, 509 Front St., Henry. Sessions will be one to two times per month depending on the weather and task for that month.

Youth will learn:

the basics of seed starting by constructing a seed-starting light; appropriate growing media; and techniques for various types of vegetables, herbs and flowers.

the basics of soil structure, health and maintenance, companion planting for beneficial nutrients, insect control and soil testing.

healthy plant growth and how to determine disease and insect prevention and control.

the basics of floral design, horticulture display, communications and the benefits of cooking with herbs.

Although exhibition at the 4-H show is not required, 4-H members can use the produce and flowers for their 4-H exhibits at the show this summer. The members will donate produce to local food pantries and local Blessing Boxes for the Little Food Pantry. The Blessing Boxes will be located in Henry and Putnam.

Learn to be a leader, grow your own food, and share your experience with others by becoming involved in this new SPIN Club.

Current 4-H members can enroll through their Zsuite account under events. Not a 4-H member? Register at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/25972.

4-H enrollment is not required. Call the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office with any questions at 309-364-2356. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, email Anne Scheel at amscheel@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.