Third quarter surge key in Seneca’s T-CC win at Woodland: The Times Area Roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Boys basketball

Seneca 67, Woodland 61: At rural Streator, the Fighting Irish (21-8, 8-0) outscored the Warriors (17-11, 5-3) 21-11 in the third quarter in the Tri-County Conference victory at the Warrior Dome.

Paxton Giertz scored 23 points, Lane Provance popped in 21 (19 in the second half) and Kysen Klinker added 13 points to lead Seneca.

Tucker Hill led the way for Woodland with 15 points, with Nick Plesko and Connor Dodge adding 14 each and Jon Moore chipping in eight.

Lisle 40, Streator 31: At Lisle, the Bulldogs fell to 21-8 overall and 9-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the loss to the Lions.

Christian Benning and Nolan Lukach each had eight points for Streator with Quinn Baker adding six.

Flanagan-Cornell 60, LeRoy 52: At LeRoy, the Falcons topped the Panthers in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Kesler Collins paced F-C (16-12, 3-6) with 21 points, followed by 15 from Connor Reed and eight from Brennan Edens.

Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 52: At Tremont, the Knights improved to 26-1 overall and 9-0 in Heart of Illinois Conference play with the win over the Turks.

Brady Ruestman led Fieldcrest with 14 points, with Jordan Heider and Connor Reichman each chipping in 10.

Somonauk 75, DePue 45: At DePue, the Bobcats climbed back over .500 with the LTC win over the host Little Giants.

Carson Bahrey led Somonauk (14-13, 4-5) with 22 points, with Brock Sexton adding 19, Silas Johnson 10 and Aiden Hopkins nine.

Hinckley-Big Rock 86, Leland 56: At Leland, the Panthers fell to the Royals in the LTC matchup.

Sandwich 65, Woodstock North 55: At Woodstock, the Indians (15-12, 8-4) rallied back from a 10-2 deficit to start the game to earn the Kishwaukee River Conference triumph.

Simeion Harris paced Sandwich with 17 points, followed by 14 from Chance Lange and Braden Behringer 11.

Girls basketball

Stillman Valley 60, Serena 57 (2 OT): At Serena, the Huskers dropped to 24-5 on the season with the double overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Makayla McNally had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Serena. Paisley Twait (six rebounds, eight assists, three steals) and Jenna Setchell (six assists) each netted 10 points, while Gwynth O’Connell and RayElle Brennan chipped in eight points apiece.

Harvest Christian 61, Somonauk-Leland 40: At Elgin, the Bobcats fell short against the Lions.

Haley McCoy led S-L with 12 points, Abby Hohmann added 11 points and three assists and Brynn Pennington chipped in six points, six rebounds and six steals.

“This was one of our best games we have played all season,” S-L coach Jason Zaleski said. “We were fast and physical on defense, hit the boards hard and shared the ball on offense. This was a great team game to end regular season on.”

JV boys basketball

Marquette 57, Dwight 39: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Lucas Craig tossed in 20 points and Griffin Dobberstein 12 to lead the Crusaders to the victory.