Princeton qualifies five wrestlers for state: BCR Roundup, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Princeton will send four boys and one girl to the IHSA State Wrestling finals.

Boys at Byron: Tigers Augustus Swanson (106), Ace Christiansen (138), Casey Etheridge (165) and Cade Odell (275) all punched their ticket to state by reaching the sectional finals at the Class 2A Byron Sectional.

They advance to the state tournament on Feb. 15-17 in Champaign.

Girls at Geneseo: Sophomore Izzy Gibson became the PHS’ first girl to qualify for state, finishing fourth at 140 pounds in the Geneseo Sectional.

The first girls state tournament will be held Feb. 23-24 in Bloomington.

Look for full reports coming up at Shaw Local from Brian Hoxsey and Kevin Chlum.

Girls Basketball

Hall 58, Mendota 40: The Red Devils beat the Trojans for the fourth time this season to advance to Monday’s semifinals of their own Class 2A Regional. Hall will face Morrison at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Charlie Pellegrini had a career-high 19 points, Ella Hermes had 12 points and McKenna Christiansen and Kennedy Wozniak added 11 each.