Princeton advances four wrestlers into semifinals at Byron Sectional: BCR roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Princeton advanced four wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinals in the Class 1A Byron boys sectional on Friday night.

All it took was one win for sophomores Augustus Swanson, who advanced with a fall in 1:24 at 106 pounds, and Casey Etheridge, who advanced with a 9-7 decision at 165 pounds, while junior Cade Odell moved on with a 3-2 win in overtime at heavyweight.

Junior Ace Christiansen reached the semifinals at 136 with a fall in 1:41 and a 13-2 major decision.

Tigers Mikey Kurth, Preston Arkels, Ian Morris and Eli Berlin are still in contention in consolation.

St. Bede failed to reach the semifinals at either of the four classes it wrestled in and will look to make it in Saturday’s wrestlebacks.

At Geneseo: Princeton sophomore Izzy Gibson advanced in the girls sectional at Geneseo with a fall in 2:00 at 140 pounds.

PHS’ Abby Harris, Jayden Klingenberg and Heather Heider are still in contention in consolation.

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 62, Mendota 43: Corban Chhim poured in 30 points to lead the Storm to a Senior Night win over the Trojans in Three Rivers East play. Landon Hulsing added 12 points for the Storm, who led 31-21 at the half.

Izaiah Nanez had 12 points for Mendota and Cale Strouss added 10.

Princeton 66, Newman 65: Daniel Sousa came up big with a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers East win at Sterling. He stepped out to hit 3-pointers on the night.

Also for PHS, Korte Lawson had 14 points and Tyson Phillips and Jordan Reinhardt added 10 each.

The Tigers improved to 7-2 in the TRAC East and 13-12 overall. They will play at Kewanee (20-7, 7-2) on Tuesday in a winner takes all TRAC East showdown.

Newman’s Lucas Simpson led all scorers with 41 points.

St. Bede 67, Henry 64 (2 OT): The Bruins won a Tri-County Conference thriller in double overtime at the Academy.

Alex Ankiewicz led the Bruins (9-19, 3-4) with 21 points while Halden Hueneburg added 12 and Kaden Newman had 11.

Kewanee 72, Hall 39: The Red Devils fell in Three Rivers East play at Kewanee.

Catrelle Reed hit four consecutive 3s to stake the Boilermakers to a 27-7 first-quarter lead.

IMSA 56, LaMoille 49: Tyler Billhorn scored 27 points with 10 rebounds, but the Lions came up short on Senior Night in Little Ten action at Dean Madsen Gymnasium.

Brayden Klein added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lions (7-19, 2-7).