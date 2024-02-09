EF-1 tornado causes damage in Putnam County along Route 18

An EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 110 mph was verified in Marshall and Putnam counties, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. (Image provided by the National Weather Service Quad Cities)

An EF-1 tornado Thursday night led to some damage near the Marshall and Putnam counties line along Route 18 between Henry and Magnolia, according to the National Weather Service in Quad Cities.

A rotating sever storm, known as a supercell, produced the tornado, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, about 100 yards wide, registered winds of 110 mph and was on the ground for 9.9 miles, said meteorologist Andy Ervin of the Quad Cities National Weather Service.

Sirens were sounded in Putnam County communities and a warning also was issued for McNabb, Mark and Granville during the storm. The tornado as on the ground from 4:40 p.m. to about 4:52 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado caused a semi to roll over on Route 18, damaged a few out buildings and caused some branches to fall on the highway, the Putnam County Emergency Agency said Friday. No homes were reported damaged.

A tornado in February is rare. Thursday’s is the second in the Quad Cities forecast area since 1950. The other tornado occurred Feb. 28, 2017. There only have been two tornadoes recorded earlier in the calendar year. There was one Jan. 24, 1967, and another Jan. 16, 2023.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County EMA and Illinois Department of Transportation responded to the incident. Traffic on a stretch of Route 18 was limited to one lane as debris was cleaned up.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities conducted the survey Friday.