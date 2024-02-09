Sheffield Knights of Columbus donates $630 to Gateway Services

(From left) Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services, receives a donation from Richard Bloch representing Father Peter E. Hand Knights of Columbus. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Richard Bloch, third-year trustee with Father Peter E. Hand Knights of Columbus Council 4537 in Sheffield, presented a check for $630 to Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services.

“Proceeds are a result of the Intellectual Disabilities Fund Drive we hold every fall,” Bloch said in a news release. “We do that to try to help and support organizations in the area. We hope they are able to keep up the good work.”

Wright said the funds will go toward services and supports for the nearly 200 people served by Gateway.

“The area Knights of Columbus Councils make a difference in so many lives,” Wright said. “We truly appreciate their annual fund drive and the dedication shown by so many.”

Gateway Services was established in 1970, the same year the first Tootsie Roll Drive occurred in Chicago. Services are provided for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. To learn more, visit www.gateway-services.org or find them on Facebook.