Seneca, Somonauk-Leland and Fieldcrest all earn league wins :The Times Area Roundup for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Girls basketball

Seneca 41, Midland 37: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (16-14, 7-7) slipped past the Timberwolves for the Tri-County Conference win on Thursday.

Evelyn O’Connor paced Seneca with 11 points, with Alyssa Zellers and Audry McNabb adding nine points each.

Somonauk-Leland 47, IMSA 32: At Somonauk, the Bobcats outscored the Titans 15-4 in the third quarter on the way to the Little Ten Conference victory on senior night.

Haley McCoy had another monster game for S-L, pouring in 23 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Macey Kinney had six points and eight rebounds.

Seniors Morgan Potter and Brynn Pennington combined for 13 rebounds in the game, while classmate Josie Rader — who has missed the entire season due to an injury — scored two points.

Fieldcrest 66, Tremont 58: At Tremont, the Knights used a 23-9 fourth quarter advantage to earn the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.

Fieldcrest (22-8) received 28 points from Kaitlyn White and 27 from Macy Gochanour in the road win.

Pontiac 61, Streator 33: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with the loss to the Indians.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator (1-30) with 13 points, with Joey Puetz adding 12 and Leah Krohe chipping in five.

Dwight 55, Marquette Academy 53 (OT): At Dwight, the Crusaders dropped the Tri-County Conference game to the Trojans in overtime.

Marquette was led by 18 points from Kaitlyn Davis, 17 from Chloe Larson and 10 from Lilly Craig.

Amboy 45, Earlville 20: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell short against the visiting Clippers.

Earlville was led by Madyson Olson (six points, three rebounds, three steals), Nevaeh Sansone (four points, six rebounds) and Addie Scherer (four points, five rebounds).

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 69, Roanoke-Benson 46: At Roanoke, Brady Ruestman scored 17 points as the Knights earned their 25th victory of the season with the win over the Rockets.

Nathan Cook had 14 points for Fieldcrest (25-1), while Eddie Lorton added 13 points.