Princeton DAR hears program on alpacas, yarn

Pictured are Daughters of American Revolution members Juanita Tarrence, Nancy Gartner, Presenter Doris Streit, and Agnes Ross holding some of the many items Streit brought to browse and shop. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton-Illinois National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its Valentine’s Day meeting with Doris Streit presenting a program on “Alpacas: Barn to Yarn.”

Streit has raised alpacas, harvested their yarn and knitted beautiful items with it for many years.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Any woman 18 years or older may join the DAR by documenting her lineage to an ancestor, either male or female, who aided the cause of American independence through military, civil or patriotic service.

To find a local chapter, go to www.dar.org/membership.