Ottawa woman guilty of spitting at cop

An Ottawa woman faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to spitting in the face of an Ottawa police officer and kicking a second officer in the groin.

Lindsey A. Jaggers, 34, entered a blind plea in La Salle County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, plus one count of misdemeanor DUI.

Sentencing will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia. Jaggers will have an opportunity to address the court before the judge decides on probation, jail or prison time.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Ottawa police officers conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 14, 2021, on an impaired motorist, later identified as Jaggers. Adams said Jaggers became “unruly” and spat in the face of an officer at the scene.

Jaggers, Adams said, was taken to the Ottawa Police Department where she resumed her struggle and kicked another officer in his groin. That act was captured on surveillance video.