La Salle County declared ‘non-sanctuary’ for migrants

Members of the La Salle County Board vote on a resolution Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, to declare La Salle County as a non-sanctuary county. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County is a non-sanctuary county.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board overwhelmingly approved a resolution, modified slightly at the 11th hour, to thwart a possible influx of migrants.

“I don’t think there’s one person on this board who would not help an immigrant” — Jill Bernal, D-Peru

The resolution was adopted by a 24-0 vote with four Democrats voting present during the roll call. The four were David Torres, of Oglesby; Mike Kasap, of La Salle; and Tom Walsh and Pamela Beckett, of Ottawa. While the resolution uses language declaring the county as non-sanctuary, it also notes a humanitarian response will be applied should migrants be left in the county.

The vote came after more than a month of committee discussions with sometimes-emotional floor debate. Kasap, who had said previously he is descended from Eastern Europeans who immigrated illegally, said Thursday’s resolution sent the wrong message to those who still dreamed of a better life in the United States.

“It’s not beneficial to harbor that type of attitude or that type of hate,” Kasap said.

But board members from both parties quickly disavowed any insinuation the resolution was motivated by hate or racism.

Beth Findley Smith (R-Somonauk) said La Salle County has the means and the willingness to provide temporary aid to migrants – “There’s no hate in this resolution,” she said – but, lacking the resources to provide prolonged aid, would then transfer migrants to state-run welcome centers.

“This is a strong statement to the people of La Salle County that we will put them first and we care about their safety,” she said.

Jill Bernal (D-Peru), who is married to a physician who emigrated from the Philippines, agreed the resolution in no way precluded emergency care for migrants.

“I don’t think there’s one person on this board who would not help an immigrant,” Bernal said.

The resolution was agreed to after some last-minute changes. Tina Busch (R-Tonica) pressed for a last-minute revision that acknowledged La Salle County already has, and will implement, an emergency plan.

Busch further noted a resolution was actively sought by constituents seeking “to make sure we look different from Chicago.”

Migrants have arrived in northern Illinois over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities such as Chicago, The Associated Press reported.

Chicago city leaders, however, have since imposed penalties of their own on unscheduled bus drop-offs, saying the abrupt nature of the drop-offs doesn’t allow the city to adequately prepare to house those in need.

As a result of these new rules in Chicago, a number of buses have left migrants in the Chicago suburbs. So far, no buses have arrived in La Salle County.