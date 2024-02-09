BCR area girls basketball standings, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Bureau County area girls basketball standings
|BCR Teams
|St. Bede (13-1 TCC)
|24-7
|Princeton (9-1 TRAC East)
|19-8
|Bureau Valley (5-5 TRAC East)
|14-15
|Hall (7-3 TRAC East)
|14-15
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Princeton
|9-1
|19-8
|Hall
|7-3
|12-15
|Bureau Valley
|5-5
|14-15
|Kewanee
|5-5
|10-17
|Newman
|4-6
|13-15
|Mendota
|0-10
|5-22
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Riverdale
|11-1
|21-5
|Monmouth-Roseville
|9-3
|20-11
|Sherrard
|8-4
|16-12
|Morrison
|7-5
|18-13
|Rockridge
|4-8
|9-20
|Erie-Prophetstown
|3-9
|12-13
|Orion
|0-12
|3-25
|Tri-County
|Conf
|All
|St. Bede
|13-1
|24-7
|Ottawa Marquette
|10-4
|17-11
|Midland
|8-5
|17-11
|Putnam County
|8-5
|19-10
|Seneca
|7-7
|16-14
|Roanoke-Benson
|5-9
|6-22
|Dwight
|4-10
|13-15
|Henry-Senachwine
|0-12
|7-18
|Little Ten
|Con
|All
|Serena
|7-0
|26-3
|HBR
|4-1
|17-12
|Newark
|3-1
|12-11
|Earlville
|2-4
|5-24
|Somonauk-Leland
|2-4
|7-21
|Hiawatha
|1-5
|8-23
|IMSA
|0-4
|1-13
|Other area teams
|W-L
|Wethersfield (9-2 Lincoln Trail)
|25-4
|Dixon (7-2 Big Northern)
|23-6
|Amboy (5-5 NUIC)
|23-7
|Annawan (9-2 Lincoln Trail)
|22-6
|Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC)
|22-8
|Ottawa (5-5 I8)
|17-12
|La Salle-Peru (2-8 I8)
|14-15
|Sterling (5-8 WB6)
|13-15
|Rochelle (2-8 I8)
|12-17
|Rock Falls (4-5 Big Northern)
|10-21
|Geneseo (1-13 WB6)
|7-22
|Fulton (1-7 NUIC)
|3-19
|Stark County (1-10 Lincoln Trail)
|3-25
|Streator (0-14 IC8)
|1-30