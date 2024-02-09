February 09, 2024
BCR area girls basketball standings, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Camryn Driscoll shoots a jump shot against Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym.

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll shoots a jump shot against Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym. The TIgresses repeated as TRAC East champion 8-1 with a 54-52 at Bureau Valley on Thursday on Driscoll's game-winning shot with two seconds left. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County area girls basketball standings

BCR Teams
St. Bede (13-1 TCC)24-7
Princeton (9-1 TRAC East)19-8
Bureau Valley (5-5 TRAC East)14-15
Hall (7-3 TRAC East)14-15
Three Rivers EastConAll
Princeton9-119-8
Hall7-312-15
Bureau Valley5-514-15
Kewanee5-510-17
Newman4-613-15
Mendota0-105-22
Three Rivers WestConAll
Riverdale11-121-5
Monmouth-Roseville9-320-11
Sherrard8-416-12
Morrison7-518-13
Rockridge4-89-20
Erie-Prophetstown3-912-13
Orion0-123-25
Tri-CountyConfAll
St. Bede13-124-7
Ottawa Marquette10-417-11
Midland8-517-11
Putnam County8-519-10
Seneca7-716-14
Roanoke-Benson5-96-22
Dwight4-1013-15
Henry-Senachwine0-127-18
Little TenConAll
Serena7-026-3
HBR4-117-12
Newark3-112-11
Earlville2-45-24
Somonauk-Leland2-47-21
Hiawatha1-58-23
IMSA0-41-13
Other area teamsW-L
Wethersfield (9-2 Lincoln Trail)25-4
Dixon (7-2 Big Northern)23-6
Amboy (5-5 NUIC)23-7
Annawan (9-2 Lincoln Trail)22-6
Fieldcrest (6-5 HOIC)22-8
Ottawa (5-5 I8)17-12
La Salle-Peru (2-8 I8)14-15
Sterling (5-8 WB6)13-15
Rochelle (2-8 I8)12-17
Rock Falls (4-5 Big Northern)10-21
Geneseo (1-13 WB6)7-22
Fulton (1-7 NUIC)3-19
Stark County (1-10 Lincoln Trail)3-25
Streator (0-14 IC8)1-30