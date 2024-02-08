Streator boys suffer ICE road loss at Wilmington; Ottawa girls win 16th: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 48, Streator 19: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Wednesday, the Pirates prevailed in a nonconference makeup game.

Ella Schmitz scored a game-high 13 points for Ottawa (16-12), winners of three straight heading into a Thursday visit from La Salle-Peru. Mary Stisser added nine points, and Kendall Lowery scored seven.

For Streator (1-29), Maiya Lansford and Ava Gwaltney each put in six points. Joey Puetz added five for the Bulldogs ahead of a Thursday home game against Pontiac.

Serena 52, Yorkville Christian 28: In nonconference play, the Huskers moved to 24-4 on the season led by 17 points and three assists from Gwyneth O’Connell plus 14 points with a pair of assists courtesy of Paisley Twait.

Makayla McNally (eight points) and Jenna Setchell (seven points, five assists) also paced Serena.

Boys basketball

Wilmington 63, Streator 59: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs’ Illinois Central Eight Conference championship hopes took a hit with a loss to the Wildcats (17-7 overall, 6-6 ICE), who were led by Ryan Kettman’s 21 points and 18 from Reid Juster.

Streator — which visits Lisle on Friday, hosts Coal City on Saturday and then gets a home rematch against Wilmington on Tuesday, Feb. 13 — fell to 21-7, 9-2. Manteno with a win over Coal City on Wednesday moved to 23-4, 11-1.

Woodland 67, Leland 34: At Leland, the visiting Warriors notched their 17th victory of the season in the nonconference affair.

Nick Plesko and Tucker Hill put in 15 points apiece for the Warriors. Jaron Follmer and Connor Dodge added nine apiece, with Jonathan Moore pitching in seven.

Woodland (17-10) is scheduled back in action Friday at the Warrior Dome against Seneca.

Somonauk 57, Genoa-Kingston 47: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats rallied in the second half for the nonconference victory at the Den.

Carson Bahrey popped in 21 points, Brock Sexton 14 and Mitchell Haag 12 to spearhead the Somonauk attack.

Sandwich 44, Newark 42: At Newark, the visiting Indians (14-12) pocketed the nonconference win over the Norsemen (9-17) on a defensive stop in the closing seconds.

Payton Wills combined 13 points with eight rebounds for Newark.

Chance Lange’s 13 points and 12 with eight rebounds courtesy of Quinn Rome led Sandwich.

