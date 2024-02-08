Spring Valley police warn of car thefts at dealerships

The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating a theft of a Ford Explorer at a car dealership within its jurisdiction.

Police said it was learned the potential suspect claimed to be from Florida and said he was car shopping for a new vehicle and wanted to test drive the vehicle. The suspect sent the sales team a photograph of a fake Florida driver’s license claiming to be “Steven Marcus” or “Marcus Steven.”

The suspect will ask specifically for the spec sheet from the dealership. The suspect has used the same method at three dealerships, police said at minimum, since the middle of January and has stolen successfully four Ford vehicles.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking any local dealerships that have contact with “Steven Marcus” or “Marcus Steven” contact the Spring Valley police and report the incident to local law enforcement agency.