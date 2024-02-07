St. Bede names top 10 students in 2024

St. Bede Academy announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024,tThe Top 10 students in the Class of 2024. They are Johnna Bogatitus (from left), Ali Bosnich, Kylie Hill, Ella Englehaupt, Georgina Guo, Zachary Popurella, Mariella Hermes, Evan Englehaupt, Bella Hagenbuch and Logan Potthoff. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

St. Bede Academy in Peru named the Top 10 students of the Class of 2024.

These students have honorably represented the Academy in scholastic and non-scholastic events, service to their school and community and in character.

Members listed in alphabetical order are Johnna Bogatitus, Ali Bosnich, Ella Englehaupt, Evan Englehaupt, Georgina Guo, Isabella Hagenbuch, Mariella Hermes, Kylie Hill, Zachary Popurella and Logan Potthoff.

Johnna Bogatitus is the daughter of John and Crystal Bogatitus and is a member of Holy Family Church in Oglesby. Bogatitus plans to attend either Bradley University or Marquette University with a major in accounting or business.

Ali Bosnich is the daughter of Mark and Cinnamon Bosnich and a member of La Salle Catholic Parishes - St. Patrick Catholic Church. She attended Trinity Catholic Academy. Bosnich will attend either University of Wisconsin-Madison or Butler University. Her major is undecided.

Ella Englehaupt is the daughter of Doug Englehaupt and Heather McCutcheon. She is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended Ladd Grade School. Englehaupt plans to study computer science in college.

Evan Englehaupt is the son of Doug Englehaupt and Heather McCutcheon. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended Ladd Grade School. Englehaupt plans to study flight operations in college.

Georgina Guo is the daughter of Qigin Guo and Ming Qin Liu. She attended Parkside Middle School and is planning to study pre-med at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Isabella Hagenbuch is the daughter of Johnathan and Kati Hagenbuch. She is a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and attended Holy Cross School in Mendota. Hagenbuch is planning to attend Marquette University and study exercise physiology.

Mariella Hermes is the daughter of James and Angela Hermes. She is a member of La Salle Catholic Parish - St. Patrick Church and attended Trinity Catholic Academy. Hermes plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan and study kinesiology.

Kylie Hill is the daughter of Michael and Sheila Hill. She is a member of La Salle Catholic Parish and attended Trinity Catholic Academy. Hill plans on attending Illinois Valley Community College to study computer science.

Zachary Popurella is the son of Brad and Kristina Popurella. He attended Putnam County Grade School and plans to attend Purdue University to study aerospace engineering.

Logan Potthoff is the son of Jack and Lucy Potthoff. He is a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church and attended Dalzell Grade School. Potthoff plans to enter into a trades program at Illinois Valley Community College.