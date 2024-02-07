Oglesby to make emergency shelter plan

Oglesby intends to draw up an emergency plan that includes temporary shelter for those in need – a plan that could include, but goes well beyond, sheltering migrants. (Derek Barichello)

Monday, the Oglesby City Council used its new business section to discuss drafting “a migrant drop-off ordinance.” No vote was taken and Mayor Jason Curran said Tuesday he wasn’t inclined to even address it before the La Salle County Board votes on a no-sanctuary resolution, set for Thursday.

“I didn’t think there’s any value in the city talking about it until the county addresses it,” Curran said.

Nevertheless, the City Council reached a consensus Monday.

With input from Fred Moore, director of La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, the council agreed to draft not merely a migrant ordinance but also an emergency plan that includes sheltering those displaced by a storm or other natural disasters.

Curran said the city already has disaster plans – Oglesby has long had a plan for bomb threats, for example – but council members nonetheless heeded Moore’s suggestion to directly address emergency shelter.

“So even though we don’t have a written plan, we have a loose design plan if something were to happen,” Curran said. “We’re hoping to put pen to paper in the next week or so.”

Curran further noted there already is a rough consensus on addressing a migrant influx. First responders would likely bring them to a common area such as the fire station, provide food and water and then arrange transport to one of the state’s welcome centers.