Mobile food pantry to visit Bureau County Fairgrounds on Feb. 22

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 22, to visit the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.
Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. and distributions starts at 10 a.m.
Arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins. Distribution will be indoors and can take up to 2 hours. Laundry baskets are recommended as food baskets.
The visit will be in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.
For information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.