FCW’s Derossett surpasses 1,000 career points: The Times Area Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Girls basketball

Roanoke-Benson 58, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 47: At rural Streator, the Falcons’ Ella Derossett netted 21 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in the loss to the Rockets on Tuesday night at the Warriors Dome.

Emma Palaschak added nine for FCW, with Aubry Edens chipping in seven.

Morris 51, Serena 32: At Morris, the Huskers fell to 23-4 on the season with the road loss.

Paisley Twait had 17 points and four steals for Serena, while Jenna Setchell added six points.

Somonauk-Leland 42, Streator 34: At Somonauk, after a 15-15 tie at halftime, the Bobcats outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the third quarter on the way to the victory.

Haley McCoy paced S-L with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Abby Hohmann added eight points and six steals.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator with 22 points, with Joey Puetz adding six and Maiya Lansford five.

Newark 47, Putnam County 44: At Newark, the Norsemen pick up the close win over the visiting Panthers.

Harvest Christian Academy 57, Earlville 25: At Elgin, the Red Raiders dropped the road game to the Lions.

Earlville was led by Nevaeh Sansone (11 points and five rebounds) and Madyson Olson (eight points and 12 rebounds).

Boys basketball

Ottawa 48, Dunlap 41: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates (11-12) outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the fourth quarter in the win, which tied coach Mark Cooper with Dean Riley for the most boys basketball coaching wins in program history with 332.

Evan Snook netted a game-best 22 points to go along with six rebounds to lead Ottawa. Cooper Knoll added nine points and five rebounds, while Keevon Peterson had six points and seven assists.

Ottawa head boys basketball coach Mark Cooper coaches his team during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament earlier this season at Kingman Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Seneca 68, Newark 40: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 20-8 on the season with the win over the Norsemen.

Paxton Giertz paced Seneca with 25 points, followed by 12 from Lane Provance, nine from Kysen Klinker and seven from Sebastian Deering.

Woodstock 62, Sandwich 46: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to 13-12 overall and 7-4 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with the loss to the Blue Streaks.

Chance Lange had 13 points, Quinn Rome 10 and Nick Michalek eight for Sandwich.

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell 27: At Minonk, the Knights (24-1) jumped to a 35-13 halftime lead in the Heart of Illinois victory over the Falcons.

Dallas Cook paced Fieldcrest with 14 points, followed by Brady Ruestman and Jozia Johnson with 10 each and Nathan Cook with eight.

F-C was led by eight points from Kesler Collins, while Connor Reed and Mason Rich each scored five.