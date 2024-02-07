Downtown Ottawa fire extinguished by sprinkler system

A downtown apartment’s sprinkler system is being credited by Ottawa Fire Department for extinguishing a fire Wednesday morning and ensuring the safety of a resident within the home. (Tom Sistak)

A downtown apartment’s sprinkler system is being credited by the Ottawa Fire Department for extinguishing a fire Wednesday morning and ensuring the safety of a resident within the home.

Ottawa firefighters received a call at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday to a second-floor apartment fire at 601 La Salle St., in which the resident still was inside the home. Before firefighters’ arrival, the sprinkler system had been activated, the fire department said in a news release sent Wednesday.

The resident of the apartment still was inside when fire crews entered the apartment. Despite minor injuries, she was assisted out of the apartment, received prompt medical attention and was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa for further care, the fire department said.

“The importance of the sprinkler system in preventing a more severe incident cannot be overstated,” Deputy Fire Chief Michael Mills said. “It unquestionably prevented a potential tragedy, ensuring the safety of both the apartment and its occupant.”

After gaining control of the incident, salvage operations were initiated to minimize additional damage to the property. The fire’s origin was attributed to bedding material ignited by a nearby candle. It was deemed accidental.

The Ottawa Police Department and Ottawa Water Department assisted at the scene.