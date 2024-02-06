Serena girls clinch 5th straight Little Ten title; Fieldcrest beats FCW: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 61, Somonauk-Leland 25: At Serena on Monday, the host Huskers wrapped up their fifth consecutive Little Ten Conference regular-season championship with the victory over the Bobcats.

Makayla McNally scored 15 points, Paisley Twait poured in 14, Macy Mahler had seven, Hannah McNelis scored six, and Gwyneth O’Connell added five for victorious Serena (23-3).

Haley McCoy led the Bobcats with eight points, while Morgan Potter added three in her return to the lineup.

Fieldcrest 65, FCW 41: At Minonk, the visiting Falcons (6-19) were defeated in Heart of Illinois Conference play by the host Knights (21-8).

Kaitlin White scored 32 points, and Macy Gochanour added 15 to lead Fieldcrest.

For Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Ella Derossett scored 19 points, with Emma Palaschak contributing 13.

Yorkville Christian 68, Marquette 59: At Yorkville, the visiting Crusaders were dealt the nonconference defeat despite a 26-point effort from Lilly Craig.

Chloe Larson added 13 points, with Kaitlyn Davis scoring 10.

Boys basketball

Earlville 62, DePue 32: In Little Ten Conference play, the Red Raiders (24-2 overall, 8-0 LTC) rolled to do their part to set up a Friday winner-takes-the-conference championship game against Serena.

Griffin Cook (16 points, eight assists, five steals), Adam Waite (16 points, 14 rebounds), Trenton Fruit (14 points) and Ryan Browder (nine points) spearheaded the Earlville attack.

Serena 75, Somonauk 35: In Little Ten Conference action, the Huskers (25-1 overall, 8-0 LTC) also did their part to set up Friday’s winner-takes-the-conference championship game against Earlville and were led by a 21-point effort from Hunter Staton.

Richie Armour (16 points), Tanner Faivre (12), Carson Baker (11) and Beau Raikes (11) also led Serena.

Weston Hannibal scored eight points for Somonauk, with Carson Bahrey adding seven.

Woodland 76, Tri-Point 14: At the Warrior Dome, the host Warriors improved to 16-10 on the season with the nonconference senior-night victory in which all six Woodland 12th-graders — Brayden Follmer, Logan Steinquist, Kenny Eutsey, Isaac Follmer, Tucker Hill and Jonathan Moore — scored.